The Conway Public School District (CPSD) has decided to pivot to virtual learning for two days in February to accommodate a mass staff COVID-19 vaccination clinic, district spokesman Heather Kendrick confirmed to the Log Cabin on Monday.
On Feb. 5 and Feb. 26, CPSD students will login through the virtual learning platforms Seesaw and Schoology to complete their school work remotely, Kendrick said, adding that the decision to pivot to virtual learning for the two days, approved by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, came after discussions with local hospitals and the city of Conway.
“Last week when enough doses became available, our local pharmacies and hospitals joined together to ensure that all the remaining educators in Faulkner County could be vaccinated,” Kendrick said. “The city of Conway volunteered to set up and handle logistics for a K-12 mass clinic on [Feb. 5] and another one on [Feb. 26] for the second dose.”
Teachers and school staff will still report to their classrooms on both days to help students through virtual learning, Kendrick said. Each building, however, will have specific time slots in which the school will bus over staff members to the mass immunization clinic to be vaccinated.
“The bottom line is that CPSD prioritizes the health and safety of all staff and all students, and we believe getting the vaccine is critical for our employees,” Kendrick said. “That’s why we are making it a priority decision and having two virtual days in order to get our staff vaccinated.”
The mass immunization clinic came out of a plan through the community’s local COVID-19 vaccine task force. Members of the task force include CPSD, the city of Conway, Conway Regional Medical Center, Baptist Health and several local pharmacies.
