A poem about Conway has won third place in an annual poetry contest put on by the Arizona State Poetry Society (ASPS) in a category called the "Legacy Award."
The poem, titled "The Song of Conway," was written by Conway resident Mike Bass who was born in Benton but never felt like he had a home until he arrived in Conway, despite living all over in places like Little Rock, Russellville, and the San Francisco Bay Area.
“I was inspired by the way that Conway, my adopted city, adopted me and made me quickly and enthusiastically feel that I belong here,” Bass said. “I had visited Conway on family reunions, but I didn’t get the true flavor of it until I moved here. “
Bass has always had a love for poetry and had recently joined the Arkansas Poetry Round Table where he already has won awards through. When he heard that the Arizona contest was accepting entries from all over the state, and that one category was specifically for poems about small towns, he knew exactly what town was perfect for this category.
“I had a barber who knew me and knew how I liked my hair,” he said about Conway. “I was greeted by my name at the bank! There is this spirited town, working on being ideal, and it casually, unblinkingly, even satisfyingly in some cases, stops in its tracks and waits for a long, long freight train to roar right through the middle of it several times a day.”
The trains that come through Conway was an inspiration for Bass’s poem and is a huge topic throughout its five stanzas.
“The poem is about [Conway’s] good-natured adaptation to the train’s inconvenience,” he said. “It’s fascinating to see a bunch of trains be part of the daily life of the people. It’s intriguing.”
Bass is a retired neurosurgeon so another thing he loves about Conway is the amount of learning opportunities it offers as the City of Colleges.
“As a physician, I spent my life learning, so I like colleges and college towns,” he said. “Conway is a college town ‘on steroids.’ It has ‘collegosis,’ to put it in additional medical parlance. The several colleges are physically beautiful, and so are the lakes, the woods, the hills, and the river that Conway has.”
While Bass does love the trains, colleges and small town feel of the City of Conway and did draw a lot of inspiration about them in his poem, it is the people that ultimately gave him the full inspiration.
“The people seem to care about Conway and speak of it with pride,” he said. “The police and city agencies are friendly, easy going, and helpful. So, the elements for inspiration lay in the people, the ambiance, the life in the air, and the sense of completeness and self-sufficiency as opposed to being a bedroom for Little Rock.”
What Bass wants readers of his poem to take away from it is how special Conway is.
“I want readers to know, that, although every town seems the same nowadays, there is a rather unique town, without the chic pretensions of a tourist town, which is sort of a country Camelot,” he said. “I want the denizens of Conway to stop and think about our city with appreciation and pride, if they don’t regularly do that, and I want them to love the trains like I do.”
And it seems like Arizona, or at least the judges for the ASPS contest, fell in love with the city too through Bass’s words as Bass was extremely happy to find out that it won the prize at the contest.
“I felt jubilant, and I felt that my feeling that the poem was true poetry was validated,” he said. “It felt good to expose people to Conway from a distance.”
For winning the prize, Bass’s poem will be entered into an anthology titled “Sandcutters” by the ASPS.
“Now our city is known in Arizona, at least to some poets there,” Bass said.
“The Song of Conway” was previously published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 7, 2020 and it goes as follows:
A roaring train runs right through downtown Conway, Arkansas.
Its plaintive howl is long and loud and glorious and raw.
Concatenated boxcars make the train extremely long,
So long the traffic stops and sits and listens to its song.
And it’s the Song of Conway, with its roar and chug and hiss,
As soothing and as welcome as a mother’s hug and kiss.
The penetrating bellow can be heard for miles around,
And till the train is gone, it drowns out every other sound.
The college town of Conway brims with energy and youth.
The city is the Southern center for the search for truth.
It’s growing and it’s changing, but preserving its old soul,
And several times a day, it stops to hear a freight train roll.
Downtown there is a park which has a stage and picnic lawn.
And every year a festival called “Toad Suck Daze” goes on.
On holidays the park attracts a crowd of every age
And trains roll through just 15 yards or so from center stage.
The folks in Conway, Arkansas, look on their town and smile.
They love the Norman Rockwell life and Huckleberry style.
They feel a sense of love and pride when trains go down the line
And sing the Song of Conway with a loud and plangent whine.
