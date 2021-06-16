The Conway Police Department warned residents to be on the lookout for scams.
The department released a photo of a man “believed to be working alongside a pregnant female to scam local shoppers,” CPD officials said.
Authorities believe the man watches shoppers enter their PIN when purchasing items then follows them into the parking lot where a pregnant woman distracts the shopper by asking for directions.
The man then takes the shopper’s card and has the information he needs to use it.
Police said this happened recently at the Walmart on Skyline Drive in Conway.
“He followed the shopper into the parking lot where a pregnant female intercepted them and distracted the shopper by asking for directions,” CPD said in a statement. “The scammer took this opportunity to go into the shopper’s car and steal their card, and then he quickly used it at three different locations.”
Authorities said it appears the man and the pregnant woman were “on the phone together the entire time, likely communicating scam details to one another.”
Anyone with information about this or other scams are encouraged to call Conway police at 501-450-6120.
“The Conway Police Department asks you to be on the lookout for this scam and others like it,” officials said.
