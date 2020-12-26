The Conway Police Department (CPD) awarded several honors to staff members on Dec. 16 through the department’s Facebook page. While the awards would have normally been announced at CPD’s annual Christmas party, due to COVID-19, the department announced the honors through social media.
CPD 911 dispatcher Brandi Bell was awarded the department’s Telecommunicator of the Year honor. Per the department, Bell’s passion for her job sets her apart.
“[Bell] is certainly the person you want on the other end of the line should you have to dial 911 in an emergency,” the CPD wrote. “Her love for the job and the welfare of others shines through.”
CPD detective Brittani Little won the department’s Officer of the Year honor. Despite only being a detective for a few months, the department wrote they’re already feeling her impact.
“[Little] has already made a great impact on solving cases and deterring crime,” the department wrote. “Little was also very instrumental in helping the warrants department clear up hundreds of warrants spanning several years.”
Bob Cole, a sergeant for CPD, won the department’s Supervisor of the Year honor. The CPD wrote that Cole’s technological detective work is critical for them.
“Cole is a wiz in the area of computer and cell phone forensics,” the department wrote. “He is a true mentor to new detectives under his supervision and is just fun to be around.”
In a Facebook video, CPD chief William Tapley awarded department custodian Mark Shuffield their Civilian Employee of the Year honor. Tapley said Shuffield’s attention to detail and hard work sets him apart.
“Mark is an extremely hard worker who handles all of his responsibilities and more with little to no supervision,” Tapley said. “If there is a problem with the building or grounds, he goes above and beyond to fix the issue.”
