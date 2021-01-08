The Conway Police Department began receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
“The Conway Police Department falls under the phase 1A category regarding the COVID-19 vaccination plan for the state of Arkansas. Vaccinations are currently underway,” the department posted on its Facebook page late Thursday morning.
The Conway Fire Department received the first dose of the vaccine on Dec. 22.
As of Thursday, there were 8,450 total cases of COVID-19 in Faulkner County, of which 1,172 were active cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, 97 Faulkner County residents have died as a result of the virus. On Thursday, there were 62 people in Faulkner County hospitals suffering from COVID-19. There were 189 new cases in Faulkner County as of Thursday.
The University of Central Arkansas reported 27 cases; Hendrix College reported 11 cases; and Conway Public Schools reported 55 students and 19 staff members with COVID-19 on Thursday.
The positivity rate for Faulkner County for the past two weeks was 18 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.