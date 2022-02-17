The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 44-year-old man.
Jerrod Cronshaw was last seen in the 200 block of Amity Road on Jan. 24, according to police. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and black shorts.
Authorities said they believe Cronshaw is on foot.
He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 300 pounds. He has brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CPD at 501-450-6130 or 501-450-6120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.