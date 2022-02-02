Conway, Faulkner County and most of the state was preparing for winter weather Wednesday that is expected to affect roads until temperatures warm over the weekend.
The National Weather Service of Little Rock issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of the state beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday.
"A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible," the NWS said. "Plan on dangerous travel conditions and possible power outages."
Conway Corporation said it will be “ closely monitoring the winter weather system predicted for this week.”
“Ice accumulations are possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Ice buildup on trees and branches can cause them to fall on power lines, and is usually the main culprit behind power outages during a winter storm,” Conway Corp officials said on its Facebook page, adding that residents can view outages at https://outage.conwaycorp.com.
Conway Corp asks that residents report outages at ConwayCorp.com/outage if possible or call 501-450-6000.
“As always, we will be monitoring our system closely and have crews ready to restore power as quickly and safely as possible in case of an outage. Stay safe and stay warm,” Conway Corp said.
Conway Transportation Department crews were on standby with sand trucks, plows and motor graders Wednesday, but noted the plows and graders are only used in specific conditions.
"We have plows and motor graders on standby," city officials said. "[We] can't plow sleet or freezing rain. We typically use our plows and motor graders when an inch or more of snow accumulates on the roads."
The NWS said Wednesday morning: "A cold front will surge south through the state today and tonight. Rain will switch to freezing rain, then to sleet and, for some areas, all snow by late tonight. Expect accumulating wintry weather through this afternoon across northern/northwest portions of the area, then wintry accumulations will become possible toward the I-40 corridor and west-central Arkansas by late tonight and early Thursday morning. Hazardous travel conditions will develop as a result."
