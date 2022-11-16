Organizers held the Conway Pride Parade and Festival on Saturday, Nov. 13. The event included a parade on Robinson Avenue that started at Conway’s Pink House and ended at the festival site at Laurel Park, as well as vendors, food trucks, entertainment and a kids zone. Art activities like creating pride flags were available for festival attendees. Conway Pride has been held annually since 2004, per the festival’s website. The festival’s late founders, John Schenck and Robert Loyd, “lived in the infamous Pink House in Conway, Ark., for over 30 years and were a couple for 40 years,” Conway Pride’s website read. Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin, Schenck and Loyd were the first gay couple in Faulkner County to receive their marriage license after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015 to approve marriage equality.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.