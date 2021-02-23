Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry released an official proclamation on Feb. 21 declaring Feb. 21-27 2021 Black Restaurant Week.
Castleberry named this due to the fact that the city of Conway has experienced growth in the number of Black-owned restaurants in 2020 – even during the course of COVID-19. This is despite the complications of owning businesses during the negative effects COVID-19 has on the hospitality industry.
Another reason Castleberry named this week “Black Restaurant Week” is because he wants to help increase public awareness of Black-owned food service providers located throughout Conway.
“Black owned restaurants and food services providers have brought culinary and cultural diversity which helps to strengthen the presence of the African American community,” Castleberry wrote in the proclamation.
According to the proclamation, sharing different cuisines creates an opportunity to appreciate diversity and increases understanding.
“This is an opportunity for the citizens of Conway to become aware of the role Black restaurant owners and food providers play through the city of Conway and the surrounding areas,” Castleberry wrote in the proclamation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.