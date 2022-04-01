The Conway Public Poetry Project seeks original poetry from Conway residents ages 5 to adult.
Led by the non-profit Blackbird Arts Collective, the project hopes to encourage local writers while also adding poetry to the city’s growing collection of public art. The Conway Public Art Committee and the Creative Institute of Central Arkansas are also partnering on the initiative.
The project takes inspiration from similar programs such as Poetry in Motion, which places poetry in the transit systems of large cities across the US. While previous programs utilized the work of famous poets, the Conway Public Poetry Project will focus on original works from local residents.
“Poetry has always been a source of inspiration and comfort for me,” Jennie McNulty, founder and board member of the Blackbird Arts Collective, said. “Words have such an immense power – I thought, ‘how can we harness that power in a way that can have a positive effect on our community?’”
In celebration of National Poetry Month, the project will hold an open submission period April 1-30 through a short online process. A committee – which includes representatives from Blackbird Arts Collective, the Conway Public Art Committee, the Conway City Planning department, the Hendrix English Department, and the Creative Institute of Central Arkansas – will review all submissions and choose a number of poems to be featured in temporary, semi-permanent or permanent installations around the city of Conway.
The committee encourages all Conway residents to submit – children, adults, aspiring poets, and professional writers alike.
“We’re excited to open the project up to the community,” Catherine Buercklin, local poet and committee member, said. “Poetry, to me, is a glimpse into another person’s life. A certain phrase or word can have the most wonderful impact.”
Committee member Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach, a poet and Visiting Fellow of poetry at Hendrix College, said: “When reading submissions, I’ll be looking for lines that sing off the page, images that activate all six senses, and stories that linger in my bones. This project is an opportunity for you to share your voice and your unique song with your community.”
The Creative Institute of Central Arkansas joined the project, with its students helping to create the project’s marketing materials.
“The Poetry Project beautifully aligns with our mission to equip creatives with the tools they need to flourish,” Jessica Crum, Institute founder, said. “We are excited to help provide a visual platform for the poets in our community – displaying poetry throughout the city communicates that Conway is a place where the arts play an important role in moving us forward.”
The Conway Public Art Committee has approved the use of $5,000 from the public art budget to help with the costs of the installations. Submission details and guidelines can be found at https://blackbirdartscollective.org/poetry.
Blackbird Arts Collective is an organization dedicated to cultivating opportunities for local artists of all ages. Find out more at https://blackbirdartscollective.org.
