The Conway Public Schools Foundation is taking monetary donations for the “Dr. Greg Murry Excellence in Education Grant,” an endowment created to honor the legacy of Conway Public Schools (CPSD) retiring Superintendent Greg Murry.
The grant, which has raised just over $7,000 since it was first announced in February, has a goal of reaching $25,000 by Murry’s retirement day on June 30, Conway Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Aimee Prince told the Log Cabin in an interview on Wednesday.
The Murry grant will build on the foundation’s current impact grant process and allow educators in CPSD to apply for up to $2,500 in grant funding. Current grants the foundation offers district educators cap at $750, Prince said.
The increase in grant awards will allow CPSD teachers to fund a variety of projects to supplement current course materials, Prince said, including technology improvements and other “innovative” projects.
“Murry has left an indelible mark on [CPSD] throughout his tenure of more than a decade, and we believe this is a fitting tribute to his many contributions,” Prince said. “With [donor] help, we can reach our goal of $25,000 to establish a fund in Murry’s name.”
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Murry is retiring this June after 14 years of service at CPSD. His successor, Jeff Collum, former superintendent at Hallsville Independent School District in Texas and at Benton in nearby Saline County, has already come on staff to ensure a smooth transition in Murry’s last month.
To donate to the foundation’s endowment in Murry’s honor, visit https://cpsfoundation.networkforgood.com/projects/121554-dr-murry-excellence-in-education-grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.