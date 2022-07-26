A former graduate of Conway High School and mother of two children who attend Conway Public Schools has been selected to head the Conway Public Schools Foundation.
The foundation’s leadership announced Marti Jones as its new Executive Director in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat. Jones, who previously served as executive director of Haven House in Conway, will begin her position on Aug. 1.
“We are fortunate to have Marti join Conway Public Schools Foundation,” President of the Conway Public Schools Foundation Board of Directors Shaneil Ealy said. “She will be a great asset to our mission to support Conway educators and enhance the experience of every student in Conway Public Schools.”
At Haven House, Jones coordinated a nearly $3 million fundraising effort to build the organization’s new home for teenage girls in foster care. Having more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, Jones said she’s honored to start her new role.
“I am excited for the opportunity to join Conway Public Schools Foundation,” Jones said. “I am honored to work on behalf of an organization that celebrates and supports the teachers who make a difference in the lives of our children every day.”
Jones follows in the footsteps of former director Aimee Prince, who recently accepted a position at Bethlehem House in Conway.
Prince had served as the foundation’s director since 2020, the year foundation leadership decided to hire an executive director.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
cabin.net.
