A former graduate of Conway High School and mother of two children who attend Conway Public Schools has been selected to head the Conway Public Schools Foundation.

The foundation’s leadership announced Marti Jones as its new Executive Director in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat. Jones, who previously served as executive director of Haven House in Conway, will begin her position on Aug. 1.

