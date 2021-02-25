Conway Public Schools (CPSD) is preparing to hold its second and final virtual day on Friday to administer coronavirus vaccines to its staff, District Spokesman Heather Kendrick confirmed to the Log Cabin on Wednesday.
The first virtual day, held on Feb. 5, allowed the district to administer vaccines to some 350 employees, or 63 percent of its workforce, CPSD Superintendent Greg Murry reported to the Board of Education at its meeting on Feb. 9.
Kendrick said after Friday’s vaccine clinic, the district believes approximately 800 people on staff will have received both vaccinations. The final number is an approximation because some staff scheduled vaccinations for themselves and didn’t involve CPSD in the process.
To vaccinate its employees, CPSD hasn’t had to spend any money in organizing and administering both vaccine clinics, Kendrick said, as local pharmacies and health care providers administered vaccine doses they had been allocated at no cost to the district.
Kendrick said Friday’s virtual day was planned well before the winter storms which closed CPSD and other area schools for multiple days.
“This [clinic] was planned at the beginning of February, before we knew this second day would follow a series of virtual days due to the weather,” Kendrick said. “It is important for our teachers and staff to get the second dose and complete their vaccination process.”
Kendrick said CPSD appreciates the understanding and support of district families as Friday’s virtual day is scheduled so soon after district campuses were closed for a prolonged period.
After Friday’s vaccine clinic, CPSD will not organize any additional clinics for its staff members. Employees who decide to get a vaccine at a later date will have to do so on their own, Murry told the board on Feb. 9.
Conway Christian School was also part of the first round of vaccine administration on Feb. 5. Unlike CPSD, however, Conway Christian will hold on-site classes on Friday. To accommodate vaccine administration, both of its campuses will dismiss early, with the Lower School dismissing at 1:45 p.m. and the Upper School dismissing at 2:00 p.m.
