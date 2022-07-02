The city of Conway is raising the starting pay of multiple positions employed by the city, including making the minimum starting pay for all full-time city employees $15 an hour.
City officials reviewed 43 full-time positions that were being paid less than $15 an hour and felt that wasn’t good enough for the work their employees put in.
“The mayor and Lisa Mabry-Williams have wanted to get those to $15 an hour for a while and it’s the right thing to do for a lot of reasons,” Alderman David Grimes said. “It’ll make a big difference. Some of them pay $12.38 an hour. Fast food places pay more than that.”
The city will also raise the minimum pay of all part-time city employees from $11 an hour to $13 an hour, as well as raising the starting pay of many other positions based on the Municipal League’s salary survey.
“We compared Conway city salaries to Municipal League’s salary survey,” Grimes said. “We want to make sure our employees, when compared to the cities, rank as good as they can.”
When looking at the survey, the city found that there were eight positions that had a pay that fell in the bottom 20 percent compared to other cities with a population of 10,000 or more, and four positions that fell in the bottom 50 percent. The city will raise these positions’s starting pay in order to improve the city’s standing in the public sector job market.
All of these raises will add about $208,000 to the general fund budget. They were approved by the Conway City Council on Tuesday and went into effect on Friday. No aldermen voted against the measure.
“It’s always a good thing when we can give our employees a bit more money,” Grimes said.
