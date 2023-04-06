Conway-based ERA TEAM Real Estate has been named one of the winners of the ERA Gene Francis Memorial Award, a news release issued by the global company ERA Real Estate on Monday read.
ERA TEAM Real Estate won the award for top all-around company alongside Jonesboro-based ERA Doty Real Estate. In business for over 20 years, the two companies employ over 100 agents and specialize in residential and commercial real estate. Steve Doty, the founder of Doty Real Estate, bought the Conway-based company in 2020.
“Under Steve’s leadership, ERA Doty Real Estate has achieved Top Affiliate status over the years, which is given to the top 20 ERA affiliated companies in units and volume,” the news release read.
Both companies closed over 1,000 transactions in 2022. President and CEO of ERA Real Estate Sherry Chris said the two companies are “shining examples of our continued dedication to service, performance and growth.”
“We are thankful to Steve for ensuring that the steadfast spirit of Gene Francis remains at the forefront of the way his companies work with the communities they serve,” Chris said. “His commitment to fully embracing the ERA brand’s tools, resources and learning opportunities along with regularly participating in brand events, has been a major key to his success. Both companies embody the ERA culture of collaboration and commitment to not only be the best at their craft, but to also have a good time.”
Doty said the companies are honored by the award.
“At ERA Doty Real Estate and ERA TEAM Real Estate, we have a thirst to build solid bonds and change people’s lives through homeownership,” Doty said. “We strive to create an environment driven by the ERA brand’s collaborative culture and support systems designed to prioritize the success of our affiliated agents. The efforts of our affiliated agents, staff and leadership are vital to our continued growth and success. We are overjoyed to receive this high honor from ERA Real Estate and look forward to what the future holds for us.”
