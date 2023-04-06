Conway-based ERA TEAM Real Estate has been named one of the winners of the ERA Gene Francis Memorial Award, a news release issued by the global company ERA Real Estate on Monday read.

ERA TEAM Real Estate won the award for top all-around company alongside Jonesboro-based ERA Doty Real Estate. In business for over 20 years, the two companies employ over 100 agents and specialize in residential and commercial real estate. Steve Doty, the founder of Doty Real Estate, bought the Conway-based company in 2020.

