The city of Conway has received a total of $250,000 from two different grant programs thanks to The Arkansas Department of Transportation to go toward bettering the roads and trails throughout the city.
The two grants, the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), which totals $150,000 given to Conway, and the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), which totals $100,000 given to Conway, were given to help with two different projects for the city.
The $150,000 from the TAP grant will be used for the construction of the College Avenue shared use path, which is a 12-foot shared path along College Avenue and Salem Road to Farris Road.
This path was identified by the Conway’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAB) as a “top priority” and is the first step in a variety of goals for the city including connecting Conway Regional Health System and the University of Central Arkansas to the city’s trail network and building the Northwest Trail in the Central Arkansas Regional Greenways Initiative.
The $100,000 from the RTP grant will go toward the city’s Kinley Trail Extension which will branch off and connect Kinley Trail to Stone Dam Creek Trail.
“[This grant is an] example of our commitment to further develop Conway’s trail system,” spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III said.
