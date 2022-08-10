The United States Department of Transportation has awarded the City of Conway a nearly $25 million grant to construct the Connect Conway greenway trail, city officials announced in a news conference at City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

The grant funding, one of the largest federal grants the city has ever received, is made possible by the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Discretionary Grant Program. The funding will help the city to build 15 miles of bike and pedestrian infrastructure to connect cycling and walking trails in western portions of Conway with the eastern part of the city.

