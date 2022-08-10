The United States Department of Transportation has awarded the City of Conway a nearly $25 million grant to construct the Connect Conway greenway trail, city officials announced in a news conference at City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
The grant funding, one of the largest federal grants the city has ever received, is made possible by the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Discretionary Grant Program. The funding will help the city to build 15 miles of bike and pedestrian infrastructure to connect cycling and walking trails in western portions of Conway with the eastern part of the city.
“I’d like to thank our team at the City Hall who put in the work to get the job done successfully,” Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said. “A number of community stakeholders came together to work on a short timeframe on this historic endeavor.”
That partnership of community stakeholders proved critical in creating a successful grant application, City Council member Shelley Mehl said on Wednesday.
“I’m convinced it was community involvement that made our grant proposal better,” Mehl, who served as the council’s liaison for the application process, said.
The new infrastructure will provide viable transportation options that connect 10 different parks, seven schools, three retail areas, three higher education institutions and 16 neighborhoods, the city wrote in a press release issued to the Log Cabin on Wednesday.
City Planning and Development Director James Walden said the network of connectedness the project will offer the city was key in its planning.
“The name of the project rings true to what the project is all about: connecting Conway,” Walden said. “This will be a tremendous recreational asset. But it provides a real transportation option for those who can’t or choose not to drive.”
Work on Connect Conway began four years ago and multiple rounds of grant applications have been made in pursuit of funding for the project. The latest proposal, submitted to the Transportation Department in April, was the culmination of nearly a year of work by Walden, City Grant Administrator Robbie Alberson, Chief Information Officer Aaron Knight, City Engineer Kurt Jones and Long-Range Planner Kyle Kelly, the press release read.
Multiple officials, including Castle-berry and Mehl, commented Wednesday on the long hours and late nights many members of the grant-writing team put in to working on the final grant application that proved successful. Walden said the effort required was worth it for the opportunity Connect Conway gives the city and its residents.
“For a city planner, this is a dream come true… This project is not just a ‘win-win,” Walden said. “It’s a ‘win-win-win’ many times over.”
Representatives from the City Council, as well as local figures like Conway Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Collum and U.S. Rep. French Hill attended Wednesday’s news conference.
“Over the past four years, my office has worked with the City of Conway to fine-tune its grant application and I’m delighted that hard work has persevered, and now the Connect Conway vision is one step closer to reality,” Hill said, per the press release.
In his remarks on Wednesday, Hill joked he was glad to be in Conway for a brand new project.
“It’s really cool to come to Conway and not dedicate a roundabout,” Hill said, garnering laughs from the audience.
Other national politicians also helped the city in the grant application. U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton’s offices provided input throughout the application process.
“Conway is already a flourishing center for education and culture in our state, but this comprehensive new project will make the city an even more attractive place for Arkansans to learn, visit and raise their families,” Cotton said, per the press release.
The full sum of the grant award will be available for the city to take through September of 2026. After receiving the funding, the city must use all of it by September of 2031.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
