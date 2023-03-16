The Conway Board of Education recognized a Ruth Doyle middle schooler and the Conway High School (CHS) girls basketball team at Tuesday night’s board meeting at the administration building on Prince Street.
The middle schooler, Abigail Slay, is a seventh grader at Ruth Doyle who recently scored a 21 on the practice ACT exam. Slay received the district’s IMPACT student recognition award on Tuesday.
“You continue to inspire me and show me just how far you can go,” Susan Lawrence, a teacher at Ruth Doyle, said about Slay in a video played at the meeting. “I anticipate great things for you in the future and I’m already seeing them on the ACT right now.”
Another Ruth Doyle employee, counselor Angela Rogers, said Slay is “absolutely great at everything she does.”
“She’s very helpful,” Rogers said. “If you need anything done, she works independently ... We are so proud of her and look forward to everything she’s going to do in the future.”
Ruth Doyle Principal Matt Kelly introduced Slay at the meeting, saying that her 21 on the practice ACT is higher than the national average for high schoolers.
“It is apparent that humility can certainly be added to the many good character traits that she displays,” Kelly said. “She’s not one that talks about how great she is all the time, but great is just who she is. Her actions literally speak for her.”
As part of the recognition, Slay received a certificate and led the room in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Board members also recognized the CHS girls basketball team, recent winners of the 6A State Championship in Hot Springs. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, the team beat North Little Rock High School 62-53 to win the state championship on March 10. In remarks about the team, Conway Athletic Director Clint Ashcraft said the team “proudly represented our school district and the state of Arkansas” this year.
“This is a great group of young ladies [that] are incredibly fun to be around, both on and off the court,” Ashcraft said. “It’s been a fun year for all of us and I speak for everyone when I want to tell them all how proud we are of what they’ve done this year and all the accomplishments they’ve had.”
CHS girls basketball coach Ashley Hutchcraft said the team represented the city of Conway, CHS and the district to “the best of their ability” on a national level.
“Every decision that we ever make as coaches, we always do everything with the forefront of these young ladies in mind,” Hutchcraft said. “Loving them, cherishing them and honoring them is always number one.”
Read more coverage of Tuesday night’s school board meeting in a future edition of the Log Cabin Democrat.
