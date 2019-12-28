The city of Conway will reduce its carbon footprint in the new year.
Conway Corporation’s Blaney Hill Solar Farm is on track to open in 2020, the company said in its latest newsletter.
Conway Corp is opening the solar farm on the site of the former Conway City Landfill. The farm will use solar panels to capture the sun’s heat and store energy to use for electricity.
The solar farm is expected to initially produce an estimated 1.8 million kilowatts of electricity per year. Over the next 20 years, nearly 33 million kilowatts are expected to be produced at the solar farm.
“This will be enough to power more than 150 homes annually, based on the average annual electricity consumption for U.S. residential customers,” Conway Corp officials said. “Conway Corp is excited to provide a more energy-efficient electricity option for our customers while also playing a role in reducing the city’s carbon footprint.”
In its lifetime, Blaney Hill Solar Farm’s power production “is estimated to reduce the city’s carbon footprint by the equivalent of CO2 emissions from 2,623,045 gallons of gasoline,” officials said.
Construction of the smart energy facility is underway and expected to be complete in early 2020.
For more information, visit www.conwaycorp.com.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
