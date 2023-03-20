Conway Regional Health System accepted the donation of Conway’s first CuddleCot, a cooling bed that provides grieving families with an opportunity to spend additional private time with their infants after a perinatal loss.
The CuddleCot was donated in memory of Memphis Keith Whitbey, who died on May 22, 2022, of Rebecca and Justin Whitbey. Speaking on behalf of the family, Memphis’ mother, Rebecca, said the family’s church and friends quickly raised funds to purchase two CuddleCots, the first of which was donated at 9:30 a.m. March 17.
“I had so many moms reach out to me, validating the need for what we are doing,” Rebecca said. The family also provided a gift certificate for a birth print for the first family that will use the cot.
Rebecca added: “I want to encourage them to use this because this is the only chance they are going to get with their baby. This is going to provide more time for them.”
Conway Regional President and CEO Matt Troup praised the Whitbey family for their efforts to benefit other parents.
“You have used your experience to benefit other families. You have truly been a blessing for others through your gift,” he said.
Christen Hensen, nursery supervisor, said: “Because of this donation, Conway Regional can provide families with the gift of time. The CuddleCot will allow the family to have their baby with them in their room, enabling more time to create memories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.