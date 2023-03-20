Conway Regional

Conway Regional Health System accepts the donation of Conway’s first CuddleCot, a cooling bed that provides grieving families with an opportunity to spend additional private time with their infants after a perinatal loss.

 Submitted photo

The CuddleCot was donated in memory of Memphis Keith Whitbey, who died on May 22, 2022, of Rebecca and Justin Whitbey. Speaking on behalf of the family, Memphis’ mother, Rebecca, said the family’s church and friends quickly raised funds to purchase two CuddleCots, the first of which was donated at 9:30 a.m. March 17.

