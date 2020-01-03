Conway Regional Health System has acquired Conway Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center (COSMC). The announcement brings together two organizations that are committed to providing comprehensive orthopedic services to Central Arkansas and the River Valley.
“Partnerships are what make our community successful and organization stronger,” said Matt Troup, President and CEO of Conway Regional Health System. “After a long-standing relationship with the Conway Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center, this is an exciting opportunity to come together and enhance orthopedic access. The dedicated physicians and staff of COSMC have built an extremely reputable practice, and we are honored to align our two institutions as we continue our mission to provide high-quality, compassionate care.”
Effective today, Conway Regional Health System will manage and oversee all operations of the orthopedic center. Physicians who currently practice and who will remain at the COSMC location include: Scott Smith, M.D., Tod Ghormley, M.D., Jay Howell, M.D., Grant Bennett, M.D., James Head, M.D., Rick McCarron, M.D., and Glenn McClendon, D.P.M. The center is located at 550 Club Ln. in Conway, Arkansas.
“Over the past several years, we have been approached by many hospitals and orthopedic groups seeking to partner with our organization,” said Dr. Scott Smith. “In evaluating the landscape and what will ensure our long-term success, we have chosen to partner with Conway Regional. This exciting partnership will strengthen us as an organization, expand our reach in the community, and enhance patient experience.”
Conway Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center has provided comprehensive orthopedic care to Central Arkansas since 1988. The clinic offers a wide range of services, including specialized care for the hand, upper extremity, foot, and ankle; minimally invasive surgeries of the knee and hand; total hip, knee, and shoulder replacements; and sports medicine services.
All current services of Conway Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center will remain in operation, and patients will continue to see their current physicians. Physicians and staff of the orthopedic center will become Conway Regional Health System employees, and the center will retain its name and current location.
