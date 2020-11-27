Conway Regional officials announced the hospital will make changes to accommodate the rising number of COVID-19 patients across the state and in central Arkansas.
“Like other hospitals across the state and nation, we have noted an increase in the number of COVID positive patients and continue to adapt our environment to ensure our patients receive the best care,” Conway Regional posted to its social media accounts earlier this week. “In the past few weeks, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have continued to increase across the state. To best prepare to continue meeting the needs of the community, Conway Regional has expanded non-COVID bed capacity by moving some of our inpatient operations to the Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital.”
Officials said the rehabilitation hospital “is appropriately staffed and equipped with extensive precautions in place to provide safe and effective care.”
President and CEO Matt Troup said having enough beds is not an issue.
“This is not a bed capacity issue for us,” he said. ““This is about bed placement. Expanding our capacity for COVID patients and beds at CRMC means we will potentially displace non-COVID patients. This plan allows us to expand total beds to meet current and future needs of our community, centralize resources, put patients in the appropriate level of care, all while providing the best possible care.”
Officials said they appreciate the community support the hospital and its staff has received and that it “remains committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care to the communities we serve.”
It praised hospital staff for their “dedication, hard work … [and continuing] to adapt to provide the comprehensive care our patients deserve.”
Change in visitation policy
Early this week, Conway Regional announced an update to its visitor policy.
Beginning Nov. 23, “all patients may have one visitor per day between the hours of 3-6 p.m. The visitor must stay in the patient room. If the visitor leaves the facility, there will be no same day readmittance.”
All Labor and Delivery patients may have one visitor per stay, officials said.
To learn more about about the visitor policies, safety precautions, and what to expect when you are at Conway Regional, visit https://www. conwayregional.org/covid safe.
Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
