Nurse staffing shortages are becoming more difficult to manage across Arkansas hospitals. This week the Arkansas Department of Health continues to report record COVID cases in the state.
Conway Regional Health System CEO Matt Troup said it should have 500 nurses, and 95 of those positions are vacant. He said that overall, it is short 15 percent on what is needed to be fully staffed. He said that before the pandemic system wide, it was short 10-12 percent.
According to Troup, Conway Regional has a Helping Hands program, which allows clinical staff to perform small tasks to assist nurses but not directly help patients. He said all of Conway Regional’s critical care beds are full, and it pivoted to using the rehab hospital for additional bed space for non-COVID patients.
“Conway Regional, like a lot of hospitals, are having to think creatively, think differently, and use space that wasn’t maybe normally designed for a critical care bed, but that we’re having to make do,” Troup said. “Unfortunately, there’s no other place for that patient to go.”
Troup said his other concern is the health care workers who have to leave work because they tested positive for COVID-19. He said as of Wednesday, 81 staff members missed work.
“The bed shortage is one thing, I think probably our more pressing issue today is staff,” Troup said. “The staff being impacted by COVID, themselves, their family members. we’re having to take them out of the workforce.”
According to Troup, because of the shortages, Conway Regional had to hire travel nurses at an expensive rate. He said that before the pandemic the hospital only contracted a handful of travel nurses. Troup said these nurses are being paid between $140-$160 per hour.
“It’s a dramatic difference, we’ve had to respond by increasing rates here, just among our regular, full-time staff, in order to compete and keep them here,” Troup said.
State Representative Fred love told KATV during a meeting on Monday with UAMS and St. Bernards Medical Center, it was brought to his attention how much travel nurses are being paid. Love shared his surprise and dismay to learn these two hospitals were paying those nurses nearly $150 an hour during their contract.
According to Love, his hope is for Arkansas hospitals to do a better job retaining local college graduates or those who are currently in the workforce a competitive wage.
“That means we’re losing twice,” Love said. “We’re losing because we have already subsidized education here and then they’re leaving. So now we’re having to pay an excess amount to actually get nurses in that actually have a 12-week window, and then they’re gone.”
Officials with Conway Regional Health System told KATV that from 2019 to 2021 the entry-level pay wages increased up to 20 percent.
According to UAMS, it has 1,500 nurses and are needing to fill nearly 400 positions. They told KATV most of 2021 the hospital averaged around 350 RN vacancies but it did increase as the year went on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.