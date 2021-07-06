For the fifth year in a row, Conway Regional Health System has been named by Arkansas Business as a Best Place to Work.
Best Place to Work recognition program was created by Arkansas Business and Best Companies Group as a way of identifying, recognizing and honoring the best employers in Arkansas as well as how they benefit the state’s economy, workforce and businesses.
Organizations making this year’s list of Best Places to Work stand out in their efforts to create an empowered and satisfied workforce. Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Arkansas. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, while the second consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. Seventy-five percent of scoring for the survey is based on a 78-question internal Employee Engagement and Satisfaction Survey. The survey includes open-ended questions and demographic questions.
“It’s an honor to serve alongside the team at Conway Regional. Our team fully embraces the age-old adage that ‘culture beats strategy any day.’ During the past few years, our team has remained engaged, taken pride in their calling, and worked in unity to provide exceptional care under difficult conditions,” said Matt Troup, President and CEO of Conway Regional Health System. “Like many health care businesses, we have had to be flexible enough to respond to an unprecedented health pandemic and the challenging financial landscape. Our team has persevered and continued to thrive as we have begun to emerge from the pandemic and continue providing high-quality, compassionate care to our community.”
This is the second Best Place to Work award that Conway Regional has won this year. In May, Conway Regional was named to the national Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare for the fourth consecutive year. Additionally, Conway Regional was named the Best Hospital in Arkansas in AY Magazine’s Best of 2021 Awards and was designated a Great Place to Work in March 2021.
The entire list of-Best Places to Work in Arkansas will be unveiled and category winners, including the Benchmark Award winner, will be revealed at a special event on Sept. 29, 2021, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Little Rock. The rankings will also be published in a special supplement produced by Arkansas Business on Oct. 4.
The results were analyzed and categorized according to eight areas of focus including leadership and planning, corporate culture and communications, role satisfaction, work environment, relationship with supervisor, training development and resources, pay and benefits and overall engagement.
For more information on the Best Places to Work in Arkansas program or to purchase virtual watch parties visit www.BestPlacestoWorkAR.com or contact Awards Events and Marketing Coordinator Kelli Roy at KRoy@ABPG.Com or (501) 455-9336.
