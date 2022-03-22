Conway Regional Health System will welcome five internal medicine residents to the inaugural class of their Internal Medicine Residency Program, which will begin on July 1, 2022. Residents include Mallory Bagwell, Zhexiang (Alex) He, Ebrahim Karimjee, Sohaib Rana, and Agborya Nelson Tabe.
“Conway Regional is excited to welcome five fantastic residents to our Internal Medicine Residency Program,” Matt Troup, president and CEO, said. “With this program, we will encourage innovation as we train a generation of physicians who are critical thinkers, compassionate providers, skilled clinicians, and future leaders in medicine. They are exceptional additions to our Conway Regional team, and we look forward to encouraging them in their practice, growing them as medical professionals, and preparing each of them for a successful life as an internal medicine physician.”
On Friday, March 18 – Match Day 2022 – medical students around the world learned where they will complete their residency training for the next three to seven years. Match Day is known as the highlight of many physician’s careers, marking the day that their life-long dream of becoming a physician is made a reality.
“In 2021, Conway Regional received accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, and we have since been on a journey to establish our Internal Medicine Residency program,” said Rebekah Fincher, Chief Administrative Officer and Designated Institutional Officer. “This year, we will provide more Arkansas medical students who graduate in our state, with the opportunity to match with an internal medicine residency in Arkansas. This, combined with a need for more internal medicine physicians throughout our state, will allow us to increase health care access by producing exceptionally trained physicians who, we hope, will stay in Arkansas to provide care.”
The Conway Regional Internal Medicine Residency program will encourage innovation while focusing on traditional topics of internal medicine including cardiology, pulmonology, nephrology, infectious disease, gastroenterology, hematology/oncology, rheumatology, endocrinology, and geriatrics.
Residents will learn to practice as effective members of the health care system through a multi-disciplinary, team-based approach to providing care within the inpatient and ambulatory settings. The program will be based at Conway Regional Medical Center with opportunities at CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock.
“Our team is excited about this new facet of Conway Regional. We are committed to equipping our Internal Medicine residents with experience and skills to be great clinicians. There is a need for Internal Medicine physicians in our state, and I believe our hospital is uniquely qualified to train young doctors on their path to independent practice,” Greg Kendrick, MD, Internal Medicine Residency program director, said.
The following physicians will join the Conway Regional team:
Mallory Bagwell is a 2022 graduate of New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine in Jonesboro. Her hometown is Arkadelphia and she is a 2016 graduate of Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.
Zhexiang (Alex) He is a 2022 graduate of the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Smith. His hometown is Zhengzhou, China, and he is a 2011 graduate of the University of North Texas in Denton.
Ebrahim Karimjee is a 2022 graduate of the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Smith, AR. His hometown is Houston, Texas, and he is a 2015 graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.
Sohaib Rana, MD, is a 2009 graduate of the Jinnah Medical and Dental College in Pakistan. His hometown is Karachi, Pakistan, and he is a 2003 graduate of the OASYS School in Karachi, Pakistan.
Agborya Nelson Tabe, MD, is a 2017 graduate of the University of Buea Faculty of Health Sciences in Cameroon. His hometown is Buea, South West Region–Cameroon and he is a 2008 graduate of the University of Buea, in Buea, South West Region–Cameroon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.