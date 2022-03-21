Conway Regional Health System welcomes four new family medicine residents as the next class of its Family Medicine Residency Program, which will begin on July 1, 2022. Residents include Taylor Dilday, Payton Hartman, Gregory Kwon and Trey McClain.
“Conway Regional is honored to welcome four new highly-qualified residents to our Family Medicine Residency Program,” Matt Troup, president and CEO, said. “With this program, we are encouraging innovation as we train a generation of physicians who are critical thinkers, compassionate providers, skilled clinicians, and future leaders in medicine.”
On Friday, March 18 – Match Day 2022 – medical students around the world learned where they will complete their residency training for the next three to seven years. Match Day is known as the highlight of many physician’s careers, marking the day that their life-long dream of becoming a physician is made a reality.
“In 2019, we received Institutional Accreditation and since that time our team has worked to grow and develop the Family Practice program, with this third class achieving a full complement of residents,” Rebekah Fincher, chief administrative officer and designated institutional officer, said. “As our program continues to grow, we look forward to encouraging each physician in their practice, supporting them as medical professionals, and preparing each of them for a successful life as a family physician.”
These four residents will learn to practice as effective members of the health care system through a multi-disciplinary, team-based approach to providing care within the inpatient and ambulatory settings. The three-year program is based in the Conway Regional Medical Center, the Conway Medical Group, and Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
“I am so thankful for the opportunity to lead these bright young people as they pursue their calling to improve the lives of our community and the world around us for years to come,” Sarah Robertson, MD, Family Medicine Residency program director, said. “The goal of our program is to equip these family physicians with the knowledge, experience, and skills necessary to provide excellent patient care and positively impact the health of the communities we serve.”
The following physicians will be joining the Conway Regional team:
Taylor Dilday is a 2022 graduate of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. His hometown is Little Rock, and he is a 2015 graduate of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Payton Hartman is a 2022 graduate of Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Smith. Her hometown is Conway and she is a 2018 graduate of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Gregory Kwon is a 2022 graduate of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine in Jonesboro. His hometown is Chester, Virginia, and he is a 2005 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Trey McClain is a 2022 Graduate of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. His hometown is Mayflower, and he is a 2014 graduate of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Conway Regional received accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) for their Family Medicine Residency program in January of 2020.
