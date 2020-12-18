Conway Regional Health System officials announced the hospital starting administering its first round of COVID-19 vaccines to its frontline workers on Thursday.
“We are thrilled to be one of 18 health systems in Arkansas to receive an initial allotment of the vaccine,” hospital officials said in a news release. “Today, Conway Regional began offering the COVID-19 vaccine to our frontline employees and providers who have served our community throughout this pandemic.”
Suzanne Harris was the first team member at Conway Regional to receive the vaccine.
“As a Nursing Director, Suzanne has been on the frontlines of this pandemic from the very beginning, helping to lead efforts to develop and operate our COVID-19 unit. Since the unit opened, Suzanne has provided continuous leadership, support, and encouragement to her team as they have been on the front lines fighting COVID-19 and caring for patients, since the pandemic began,” Conway Regional officials said.
They said the hospital was honored to receive the vaccines.
“Vaccines are crucial for preventing the spread and severity of disease, and we are grateful for the opportunity to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline employees and providers in our community,” officials said.
