As one of only eight communities in Arkansas with a Bicycle Friendly Community designation, the city of Conway offers many cycling opportunities. To celebrate our growing community of cyclists, Conway Regional Health System is partnering with the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce to promote the health and wellness benefits of cycling, in addition to the variety of bike amenities the area has to offer.
The Conway Regional Health System Biketoberfest features four weekly themes, including: introduction to cycling, exploring your city through family and community rides, corporate health and biking to work, and fueling your ride through proper nutrition. Biketoberfest will also highlight four different ways to enjoy biking in and around Conway: longer-distance road rides, mountain biking, gravel rides, and community or leisure rides.
“For nearly 100 years, Conway Regional has been the community’s hospital, providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare. Our highly skilled physicians and talented medical personnel serve as resources for taking care of the health and wellness needs of our community,” said Matt Troup, President and CEO of Conway Regional Health System. “Biketoberfest is an opportunity for new and experienced cyclists to safely engage in physical activity, while exploring our growing community in a unique way. Incorporating cycling into your wellness routine is a notable way to improve your physical and mental health.”
The month-long promotion will utilize social media platforms to highlight popular routes while providing cycling tips, nutrition and wellness information, and expertise from Conway Regional physicians.
Participants are encouraged to post or check-in online when cycling by using the hashtag #BikeConway for a chance to win prizes. Cyclists can also download the Strava app and join the Conway Convention and Visitors Bureau club to engage in community rides and track progress.
Conway Regional Health System Biketoberfest is presented by Caldwell Toyota, Car-Son Construction, and the Conway Convention and Visitors Bureau. For more information, visit the Conway Regional Health System, Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, or Conway Convention and Visitors Bureau Facebook pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.