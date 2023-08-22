The Conway Regional Endocrinology and Diabetes Center has added two new healthcare providers, the health system announced in a news release on Tuesday.
The center, first opened in January of 2022, only had Dr. Maria Javaid prior to the recent additions of Dr. Hooman Motahari and Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Beth Strack.
The addition of the two new providers “significantly enhances the reach of the center” that “diagnoses and treats conditions such as diabetes, thyroid diseases, infertility, growth issues and metabolic disorders,” the news release read.
“We recognize the growing demand for specialized endocrinology care in our community,” Conway Regional Health System Chief Administrative Officer Rebekah Fincher said, per the news release. “The expansion of our specialized endocrinology team at Conway Regional reflects our mission to meet the evolving health care needs of our community.”
Together, Javaid, Motahari and Strack possess over 47 years of cumulative clinical experience. Javaid completed her diabetes and metabolism fellowship in 2015 at East Carolina University, while Motahari completed his fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in 2021. Strack received her Master of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Central Arkansas in 2013.
The announcement of the expansion of the endocrinology and diabetes center staff comes just over a week after Conway Regional added Dr. Dylan Cruz to its Prince Street Medical clinic staff. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Cruz, a family medicine physician, completed his residency training at Conway Regional earlier this year.
