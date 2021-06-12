Conway Regional Health System’s Community Health Action in Medical Public Service (CHAMPS) students attained their CPR certifications in a specialized training on Thursday at the hospital campus on College Avenue, one part of a week-long training course which equips the students with real-world medical experience.
The CHAMPS program is open to junior and senior high school students who have yet to start college and are interested in a career in health care.
“The idea behind the CHAMPS program is to give high school students a glimpse of what a career in health care can be like,” CHAMPS program Co-Director Lori Reynolds said. “Whenever possible, we try to provide hands-on learning opportunities, such as suturing and dissection. We want them to walk away with a strong impression of whether health care is for them.”
For the 2021 program, Conway Regional accepted students who were unable to attend last year’s session, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, John Patton, the Marketing Coordinator for the hospital told the Log Cabin in an interview on Thursday. Some of those students have just finished their first year of college.
Seventeen students took part in the 2021 CHAMPS program, which finished on Friday.
