Conway Regional Medical Center has achieved one of the American Heart Association’s top awards for care provided to stroke patients.
Conway Regional received the AHA’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines Stroke Quality Achievement Award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment based on nationally-recognized, research-based guidelines.
“Conway Regional has provided high-quality, compassionate care to communities across north Central Arkansas for the past 100 years,” Matt Troup, president and CEO, said. “At Conway Regional, we are blessed to have outstanding physician partners and a staff focused on continuous quality improvement. When it comes to stroke care, effective and timely treatment is crucial. It is an honor to receive this award from the American Heart Association.”
Each year, program participants apply for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization provides exceptional care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, participants also provide education to patients to help them manage their health and rehabilitation once at home.
“We are pleased to recognize Conway Regional for their commitment to stroke care,” Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, said. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
Conway Regional was also named to the AHA’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
Stroke is the number five cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, an individual in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival and minimizing disability.
