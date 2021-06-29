The Conway Regional Health Foundation has received a $10,500 grant from the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation. This grant will help improve oral hygiene and access to dental care through the Conway Regional Interfaith Dental Clinic.
The Conway Regional Interfaith Dental Clinic provides high-quality dental oral hygiene services at reduced rates for individuals without insurance. Procedures and services include bridges, cleaning, crowns, extractions, fillings, selective root canals, and x-rays/radiology care. While it is based in Conway, the Interfaith Dental Clinic serves patients from throughout north central Arkansas.
The Conway Regional Health Foundation is one of 21 organizations receiving the Community Education grants from Delta Dental, totaling $340,000. The funds will be used to implement and expand community-focused oral health education programs. More than 25,500 Arkansans are expected to benefit, primarily low-income, uninsured, and underserved residents.
“As a community-based health system, we are grateful for partnerships that support our mission to provide high-quality, compassionate healthcare services,” Matt Troup, Conway Regional Health System president and CEO, said. “With this grant from the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation, we will be able to enhance access to dental care in our community and throughout the region.”
Grant recipients were selected based on the innovativeness of the proposed project and its potential impact on the oral health of Arkansans.
“We are proud to recognize the work being done by Conway Regional Interfaith Dental Clinic by selecting it as one of our grant recipients,” Chrissy Chatham, Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation executive director, said. “By increasing access to dental care, we can help improve the oral and overall health and well-being of children and adults by preventing serious health issues down the road.”
