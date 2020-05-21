The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas has awarded Conway Regional Health Foundation with a $150,000 grant as part of its Rapid-Response COVID-19 Relief program. In addition to Conway Regional, six additional grants were awarded to recipients throughout the state. The program has now funded $1.7 million in grants to organizations in Arkansas working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or helping communities deal with its effects.
“We are immensely grateful for this grant from the Blue & You Foundation,” said Matt Troup, President & CEO of Conway Regional Health System. “At Conway Regional, we are committed to serving as our community’s resource during this unprecedented time. The receival of this grant will help further our efforts to protect the health and safety of our community and our team, as well as expanding services such as screening and testing to care for those in need. As we stand on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, support from organizations such as the Blue & You Foundation is pivotal in furthering our mission to provide the highest-quality care.”
The $150,000 grant will aid Conway Regional in providing lifesaving treatment, protecting the system’s healthcare workers, and minimizing community risk by creating a 26-bed critical care unit with 24 isolation rooms installed with new air-filtration systems and cameras.
In addition to Conway Regional, grant recipients include Mercy Health Foundation in Fort Smith, Drew Memorial Hospital in Monticello, Centers for Youth and Families in Little Rock, City of Eureka Springs, Madison County Medical Group in Huntsville, and Nevada County in Prescott. These recipients received the third-round of Rapid-Response COVID-19 Relief Grants awarded by the Blue & You Foundation.
“We are seeing a diverse range in the applications for the Rapid-Response COVID-19 Relief grants and are working to address as many needs as possible,” said Patrick O’Sullivan, executive director of the Blue & You Foundation. “The one thing that ties them all together is that these communities want to do everything they can to protect their citizens, and we are doing what we can to help.”
“The communities of Arkansas have always been resilient, but we know these are difficult times,” said Curtis Barnett, Arkansas Blue Cross president and chief executive officer. “We will continue to support our neighbors and our state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.