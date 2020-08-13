Conway Regional Health System has acquired Renaissance Women’s Center, effective Aug. 3, 2020. The announcement brings together two organizations that are committed to providing comprehensive women’s services to central Arkansas and the River Valley.
As of Aug. 3, Conway Regional Health System will manage and oversee all operations of Renaissance Women’s Center. The Providers who currently practice and who will remain at the location include Michael Wood, MD; Courtney Sick, MD; and Megan Moix, APRN. Kala Slayton, MD, has joined the practice as of Aug. 10.
No patient care or staffing changes are expected as a result of the transition. The staff and providers of the women’s center will join the staff of Conway Regional.
“We are excited about this partnership with Conway Regional. This opportunity allows our clinic and Conway Regional to continue growing together to meet the needs of the communities we serve,” said Michael Wood, MD. “Our goal at the Renaissance Women’s Center is unchanged and that is to provide compassionate, personal attention to each patient through each phase of her life: preteen, adolescent, adulthood, pregnancy, and menopause.”
The 9,350-square-foot Renaissance Women’s Center is located at 2300 Robinson Ave., next door to the Conway Regional Medical Center campus. The center offers obstetrics, gynecological, and in-office procedures with the physicians delivering babies and performing outpatient and inpatient surgical services at Conway Regional Medical Center.
“Partnerships are what make our community successful and organization stronger,” said Matt Troup, President and CEO of Conway Regional Health System. “After a long-standing relationship with Renaissance Women’s Center and their physicians, the time was right for us to come together in a more formal way. Since its opening, RWC has taken great pride in the services they provide and reputation they’ve built over many years. We will endeavor to retain that pursuit of excellence and compassion. This clinic will be physician led and we want them to be very engaged in its day-to-day operations. Partnerships and alignment can take many forms and employment is just one of the many ways we accomplish that end. We have been and will continue to be closely aligned with all the OB-Gyns in Conway.”
When Dr. Wood opened the center in September of 2011, he named it the Renaissance Women’s Center as a tribute to overcoming a debilitating nerve disorder that forced him to retire for six years.
For more information about the Renaissance Women’s Center call 501-548-6100 or visit the website at www.rwcobgyn.com.
About the Providers
Michael D. Wood, MD, is the founder of the Renaissance Women’s Center. Dr. Wood has over 29 years of practice experience in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of women’s conditions. He began his practice of obstetrics and gynecology in Conway in 1995.
Dr. Wood achieved his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He then completed internship and residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center.
Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Wood graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Central Arkansas. He served eight years in the United States Army, including as a staff physician and Chief of Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, where he received the National Faculty Award for Excellence in Resident Education.
Courtney Sick, MD, achieved her medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in 2010. She completed her internship and residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in 2015 and has practiced at Renaissance Women’s Center for the past five years.
Dr. Sick graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in 2003, followed by a bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of Central Arkansas in 2006. She is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Kala Slaton, MD, began practice at the Renaissance Women’s Center on August 10. She completed a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences this year after achieving a medical degree from UAMS in 2016. Dr. Slaton’s husband, Arthur Slaton, MD, will join Conway Regional as a hospitalist this year.
Megan Moix, APRN, Megan achieved her Master of Science in Nursing in the Family Nurse Practitioner Program from the University of Central Arkansas in December 2017. In addition to completing her required clinical rotations, she took elective clinical hours in women’s health which included training at the Pope County Health Unit and at RWC with Dr. Sick and Dr. Wood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.