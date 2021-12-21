Conway Regional is honored to be the recipient of the 2021 Press Ganey Pinnacle of Excellence Award for physician engagement.
The award recognizes the innovations and achievements of top performers in healthcare.
Conway Regional partners with Press Ganey to evaluate both patient and employee experiences to create and maintain a high-performance environment that improves the quality of the health care services provided.
Press Ganey surveys are conducted throughout each reporting year to collect the data used to inform improvement strategies.
The Pinnacle of Excellence Award recognizes organizations that achieve and maintain consistently high levels of excellence for at least three years in patient experience, employee or physician engagement, or clinical quality performance.
“We are truly honored to be recognized by the 2021 Press Ganey Award for our physician engagement,” President and CEO of Conway Regional Matt Troup said. “Our team approach and relationships with our physicians are what differentiate us from other hospitals, not only in Arkansas but around the country. At Conway Regional, physician and employee engagement are prioritized as an integral part of our work culture. We are committed to maintaining strong relationships with our physicians to ensure that we are delivering the highest-quality care to the communities we serve.”
“Conway Regional truly prioritizes physician engagement and partnership,” Chief of Staff for Conway Regional Health System’s medical staff Michael Stanton, MD, said. “The Accountable Clinical Management model is one example of how administration and physicians work collaboratively to create a culture of transparency, efficiency, and trust. This team approach enables Conway Regional to provide high-quality, compassionate care as the hospital continues meeting the needs of a growing community.”
The Accountable Clinical Management (ACM) model of shared governance promotes meaningful engagement of physician leaders in partnership with hospital leadership.
The ACM creates an environment for community physicians to come together, make decisions, and provide input in the area of clinical care, operations, finance, new program development, and strategy—all in an effort to improve patient service and quality, and deliver world-class care in Conway.
The Press Ganey annual performance achievement awards honor top-performing healthcare organizations with a commitment to delivering reliably safe, compassionate, high-quality care and creating a culture of excellence to engage and support health care providers.
Conway Regional has been the community’s hospital for the past 100 years, honoring the organization’s mission to provide high-quality, compassionate care to the families, friends and neighbors within the communities it serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.