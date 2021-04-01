Conway Regional Health System is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Conway Regional.
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
“We are honored to become Great Place to Work-Certified as a reflection of our culture at Conway Regional,” said Matt Troup, President and CEO for Conway Regional Health System. “It is our honor to provide high-quality, compassionate care to the communities we serve. We place a high degree of importance upon our values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect, and excellence, and this is exemplified by each member of our extraordinary staff. It is an honor to serve and lead our team at Conway Regional.”
“Active employee engagement is a pillar of the culture at Conway Regional,” said Richard Tyler, Chief Human Resources Officer for Conway Regional Health System. “As such, the human resources team values employee feedback and routinely conducts research to identify benefits that will keep our staff engaged with their work.”
“Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Conway Regional is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
More than 94 percent of Conway Regional employees who completed the Great Places to Work survey said: I feel good about the way we contribute to the community; when I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride; and I’m proud to tell others I work here.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
