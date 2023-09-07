The Conway Regional Home Health team has earned the Strategic Healthcare Programs Premier Performer patient satisfaction award, the health system announced in a news release on Thursday.

The honor, part of Strategic Healthcare Programs’ SHPBest award series, means Conway Regional Home Health completed the 2022 calendar year with an overall patient satisfaction score in the top five percent of all eligible clients, the news release read.

