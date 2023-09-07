The Conway Regional Home Health team has earned the Strategic Healthcare Programs Premier Performer patient satisfaction award, the health system announced in a news release on Thursday.
The honor, part of Strategic Healthcare Programs’ SHPBest award series, means Conway Regional Home Health completed the 2022 calendar year with an overall patient satisfaction score in the top five percent of all eligible clients, the news release read.
“We’re not just managing care; we’re enhancing quality of life,” Conway Regional Home Health Director Sindee Morse said, per the news release. “Our exceptional team of clinicians pours their heart and soul into patient care daily, always striving to go beyond expectations.”
All home health providers licensed by Medicaid and Medicare participate in this satisfaction survey, with providers rated based on feedback from a selected percentage of their patients.
Conway Regional Home Health comprises 22 nurses and licensed therapists who “provide care to patients in the comfort of their own homes throughout a 10-county area surrounding Faulkner County,” the news release read.
Physicians refer patients to Conway Regional Home Health who are unable to get to outpatient services or drive to a clinic or healthcare facility to meet their needs.
This is the third straight year Conway Regional Home Health has earned the Premier Performer patient satisfaction award. The team received Superior Performer status in 2017 and 2018.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
