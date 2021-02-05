The Conway Regional Clinical Laboratory has achieved a two-year accreditation from the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP). The international CAP recognition is considered the gold standard for clinical laboratories.
The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program. During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management. More than 8,000 facilities worldwide are accredited by CAP.
The Conway Regional Clinical Laboratory has achieved accreditation for the past 20 years. This year’s process included on-site and remote visits along with a review of procedure manuals.
“To be accredited by the CAP means that the clinical laboratory must meet or exceed the peer reviewed guidance standards (several thousand) set forth and applied to laboratories across the country,” said David Pope, MD, medical director for the Conway Regional Clinical Laboratory. “Clinical labs are one of the most highly regulated segments of our health care system, and we are proud to participate with the CAP to provide high-quality clinical laboratory services to our patients and providers.”
The lab averages about 2 million clinical tests per year and the urgency and volume of testing was heightened in 2020 by the demands for COVID-19 testing.
Conway Regional Clinical Laboratory director Marianne Black said, “The Conway Regional Lab provides the highest quality of lab services to our community. The affiliation with the College of American Pathologists and our outstanding performance on accreditation inspections amid the pandemic is a testament to our conviction for serving our patients.”
Black credited the successful reaccreditation to preparation by staff members Lea Ann Smith, Jeannene Walker, Dale Olivo, Kristie Gilmore, and Alex Bodnar.
