To ensure the health and safety of our patients, visitors, and staff, Conway Regional Medical Center is limiting the number of entrances to our facility beginning Friday, March 13. We are committed to protecting the health of our community, and we appreciate your cooperation during this time.
The hospital set up a webpage at conwayregional.org/COVID19 that will be “regularly updated with information regarding COVID-19 as it regards to Conway Regional and the communities we serve,” hospital officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.