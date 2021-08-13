Conway Regional Health System announced that effective Oct. 8, 2021, it will require all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The announcement follows a July 29 statement requiring Conway Regional’s executive leadership, directors, managers and new hires to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine policy will include exemptions for religious and medical reasons in a manner similar to the organization’s flu vaccine policy. Conway Regional, in a practice consistent with several other health systems across the state and nation, requires an annual vaccine for influenza.
“We have spent many months educating our team, our patients and the communities we serve about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Matt Troup, President and CEO of Conway Regional, said. “Unfortunately, our internal vaccination rates are not where they need to be. Getting vaccinated is the single most important thing we can do to protect our team, our communities and those we care about.
“At Conway Regional, we place a high degree of importance upon our values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect, and excellence, and this decision reflects those values. Nothing is more important than our team members’ health and safety as they work to provide high-quality, compassionate care to the communities we serve.”
As Arkansas continues to see a rise in community transmission and subsequent hospitalizations, currently 42% of the eligible population in Faulkner County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Each week, Conway Regional is sharing the number of COVID-19 inpatients along with the rate of unvaccinated COVID-19 hospitalizations. Since June 1, 2021, 88% of COVID-19 admissions at Conway Regional have been unvaccinated.
The Arkansas Hospital Association has also issued support for its member hospitals that elect to implement policies requiring staff to receive the vaccine, saying “AHA strongly supports hospital policies that require all hospital employees and clinical team members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”
For more information, visit conwayregional.org.
