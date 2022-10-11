Modern Healthcare has named Conway Regional Health System a 2022 Best Place to Work. This is the fifth consecutive year Conway Regional has been selected for this prestigious award that recognizes outstanding health care employers on a national level.
Conway Regional ranked 28th in the “providers and insurers” category, making it the only hospital in Arkansas to be ranked in the top 75 for five consecutive years. This long-standing health care publication awards for community, advancement, and flexible factors. Organizations who achieve this designation must be considered in the top 10 percent for engagement and among the top 75 organizations in the country.
“There are over 5,000 hospitals throughout the country and Conway Regional ranked 28th from the 75 hospitals who selected. The challenges we have faced in the past few years have made our health system more resilient and embody our fighting spirit,” Matt Troup, Conway Regional Health System president and CEO, said. “We have positioned ourselves for success with the circumstances that health care systems face so we can fulfill our mission to provide high-quality, compassionate healthcare to the communities we serve.”
Arkansas Business has also named Conway Regional as a Best Place to Work for the sixth consecutive year. The finalists were analyzed according to eight areas of focus: diversity, role satisfaction, work environment, pay and benefits, and more.
