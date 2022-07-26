The American Heart Association (AHA) has awarded its Mission: Lifeline STEMI Receiving Center Gold Plus recognition to Conway Regional Medical Center for treating patients according to the most up-to-date research-based guidelines for STEMI care as outlined by the American Heart Association.
This is the second consecutive year that Conway Regional has achieved Gold Plus status, which is the highest level of recognition award by the AHA program.
The AHA the established Mission: Lifeline STEMI Receiving Center to recognize hospitals for their outstanding performance in offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), known to be more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks.
Each year, more than 280,000 people in the U.S. experience this type of heart attack, caused by a complete blockage in a coronary artery. Nearly 40 percent of people who go to the emergency room with acute coronary syndrome are diagnosed with a STEMI. Like all heart attacks, this requires timely treatment to restore blood flow as quickly as possible.
“Our team of interventional cardiologists, nurses, and cardiovascular technologists work extremely hard to provide an exceptionally high level of care to the community. This recognition is a monumental achievement towards our mission to provide high-quality, compassionate health care to our communities,” Matt Troup, Conway Regional Health System president and CEO, said.
Recognition as a Mission: Lifeline Receiving Center is designed to showcase hospitals that provide 24/7 support for STEMI. These important facilities coordinate with a network of referring hospitals and emergency medical services to provide guideline-directed STEMI and NSTEMI care.
“Care coordination is particularly important when someone experiences a STEMI heart attack, and American Heart Association guidelines call for specific actions in the hospital and following a hospital stay,” James G. Jollis, M.D., volunteer chair for the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Coronary Artery Disease Systems of Care Advisory Work Group and professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine, said. “Hospitals/Organizations like (Hospital Name) are recognized for consistently supporting patients with science-based treatment and care coordination, ensuring the best opportunity for recovery.”
