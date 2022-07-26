The American Heart Association (AHA) has awarded its Mission: Lifeline STEMI Receiving Center Gold Plus recognition to Conway Regional Medical Center for treating patients according to the most up-to-date research-based guidelines for STEMI care as outlined by the American Heart Association.

This is the second consecutive year that Conway Regional has achieved Gold Plus status, which is the highest level of recognition award by the AHA program.

