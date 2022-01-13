Conway Regional Health System has opened two drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations – the Conway Regional After Hours Clinic and the Conway Regional Hendrix Medical Clinic.
Officials said the two testing sites are designed “to meet the community’s growing need” for testing.
“Due to the increase in community transmission and number of COVID-19 cases, expanding access to testing services is critical,” President and CEO Matt Troup said. “Our team will continue to provide innovative services, such as drive-thru testing, to meet the ever-changing health care needs of the communities we serve.”
As a part of the drive-thru service, patients have access to a provider evaluation as well as testing. Both testing sites are open seven days a week.
People who come to one of the testing sites can meet with a provider for symptom evaluation while remaining in their vehicle. In addition to COVID-19 tests, patients can be tested for other illnesses, such as influenza or strep, as part of the drive-thru visit. Appointments can be made by visiting conwayregional.org/urgentcare or calling the clinic.
The Conway Regional After Hours Clinic at 437 Denison St. offers drive-thru testing from 1-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Conway Regional Hendrix Medical Clinic at 1700 Altus St. Ste. 110 offers drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Conway Regional’s drive-thru testing locations opened to the public on Friday. Since opening, more than 1,500 people had been served between the two locations as of Wednesday.
