Conway Regional Health System announced the opening of the Conway Regional Maternal Fetal Medicine Center. The center is located on the hospital campus at 2200 Ada Ave., Stw. 200, and is led by perinatologist Dawn S. Hughes, MD, Stacey M. Johnson, APRN, and sonographers Jyl Sullivan and Kristen Thomsen.
“In order to meet the growing needs of the communities we serve, Conway Regional has made the concerted effort to offer new services and expanded access to care,” Conway Regional Health System President and CEO Matt Troup said. “It is a tremendous advantage for women with a high-risk pregnancy to find the specialty services they need close to home in Conway. We are delighted to welcome Dr. Hughes and her team to Conway Regional.”
Maternal-fetal medicine specialists care for women who have complicated or high-risk pregnancies. Supported by multidisciplinary teamwork and careful planning, they collaborate with obstetricians, gynecologists, neonatologists, and pediatricians to care for pregnant women who are experiencing health conditions that could affect the pregnancy or who have a history of high-risk pregnancies. The clinic also performs testing for birth defects and genetic disorders.
“I am excited to begin the journey with Conway Regional as we expand access to care for patients needing maternal-fetal medicine services,” Hughes said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside an incredible team as we provide high-quality, compassionate care for our patients.”
Dr. Hughes completed a three-year fellowship in maternal-fetal medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and was an assistant professor of obstetrics-gynecology on the UAMS faculty. Additionally, she completed a residency in obstetrics-gynecology and achieved her medical degree at UAMS. She is double board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology as an OB-Gyn as well as a maternal-fetal medicine specialist.
Stacey M. Johnson is an obstetrics-gynecology nurse practitioner who works closely with Dr. Hughes to care for women with high-risk pregnancies. She also provides general gynecology care for women at every stage of life.
“I am thrilled to join the team at Conway Regional offering maternal-fetal medicine services to the communities of north central, central Arkansas, and the River Valley,” Johnson said. “I am thankful for the opportunity to be back in Conway and to serve my hometown community.”
For more information about the center, call 501-513-5424 or visit www.conwayregional.org.
