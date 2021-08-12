Conway Regional Medical Center has announced that it will temporarily postpone elective inpatient surgeries and procedures effective Aug. 16, 2021.
The postponement comes as Conway Regional implements an additional phase of its COVID-19 response plan due to a surge in both hospitalizations and a COVID-19 census. The suspension of inpatient elective surgeries allows Conway Regional to focus hospital capacity and resources on the growing number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.
Each week Conway Regional is sharing the number of COVID-19 inpatients, along with the rate of unvaccinated COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Since June 1, 2021, 88% of COVID-19 admissions at Conway Regional have been unvaccinated. The number of COVID-19 patients at Conway Regional has risen as high as 43 during the past week.
“The temporary suspension of planned, non-emergent surgical procedures is a prudent first step out of an abundance of caution. We want to be prepared should cases continue to rise and circumstances demand we redirect skilled team members and resources to care for the growing number of COVID-19 patients,” Matt Troup, president and CEO of Conway Regional Health System, said. “Throughout the pandemic, Conway Regional has continued to provide high-quality, compassionate care to the communities we serve. We plan to resume elective surgical procedures as soon as possible.”
The Conway Regional Emergency Department will continue to treat patients requiring critical care, and patients are encouraged not to avoid the emergency room when necessary. Emergency surgeries and procedures will continue at Conway Regional, as deemed necessary, in coordination with a patient’s physicians.
“To ensure that Conway Regional and other hospitals can provide the care our community needs, we must stop the spread of this virus," Troup said. "The evidence is clear that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus as well as hospitalizations and death.”
To schedule an appointment with Conway Regional to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, call 501-506-2747.
Existing safety precautions like limiting visitation and universal masking for staff and patients will remain in place throughout Conway Regional Health System.
