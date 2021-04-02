The Conway Regional Health Foundation received a $30,000 grant from the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation to help improve oral hygiene and access to dental care through the Conway Regional Interfaith Dental Clinic.
The Conway Regional Interfaith Dental Clinic is dedicated to providing high-quality care in Faulkner County. The dental clinic provides oral hygiene services at reduced rates for people without insurance. Procedures and services include bridges, cleaning, crowns, extractions, fillings, selective root canals and x-rays/radiology.
“As a community-based health system, we are grateful for partnerships that support our mission to provide high-quality, compassionate healthcare services,” Matt Troup, President and CEO of Conway Regional Health System, said. “With this grant from the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation, we will be able to enhance access to dental care in our community.”
“The opportunity to provide affordable dental care through the dental clinic makes a significant impact on the community in Conway,” Gary Jones, DDS with the Conway Interfaith Dental Clinic, said. “There are many people in our community who need dental care but do not have access to it because they do not have insurance. Expanding access to dental care is important because poor dental hygiene is linked to a variety of chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease.”
Through the Community Grant program, the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation seeks to expand access to oral health care in underserved areas. Grant recipients were selected based on the innovativeness of the proposed project and its potential impact on the oral health of Arkansans.
“We are proud to recognize the work being done by the Conway Regional Interfaith Dental Clinic by selecting it as one of our grant recipients,” Chrissy Chatham, executive director of the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation, said. “By increasing access to dental care, we can help improve the oral and overall health and well-being of children and adults by preventing serious health issues down the road.”
