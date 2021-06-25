Conway Regional Health System has received approval from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) to begin an Internal Medicine Residency program with a first class of residents in July 2022.
“Receiving accreditation for our second Graduate Medical Education Program is a result of our ongoing strategic effort to increase the number of medical students receiving their education in Arkansas and increasing access to care in Conway and the surrounding area,” Matt Troup, president and CEO of Conway Regional Health System, said. “In Conway, or the City of Colleges, education is a part of the fabric of our community. Because of this, adding a complementary Internal Medicine Residency program to our existing Family Medicine Residency program is an exciting next step for our health system and for our community. Our program will train a generation of physicians who are critical thinkers, compassionate providers, skilled clinicians, and future leaders in medicine.”
Internal medicine physicians focus exclusively on adult medicine while family medicine physicians typically treat members of a family, including children. The Internal Medicine Residency program will offer further opportunities for Arkansas medical students to complete their residency in state.
“In 2019, we received Institutional Accreditation for the Family Medicine Program and introduced our first class of residents in 2020,” Rebekah Fincher, chief administrative officer and designated institutional officer, said. “We are now entering into the second crucial phase of graduate medical education by establishing an Internal Medicine residency program. Beginning in 2022, we will provide more Arkansas medical students who graduate in our state, with the opportunity to match with an internal medicine residency in Arkansas. This, combined with a need for more internal medicine physicians throughout our state, will allow us to increase health care access by producing exceptionally trained physicians who, we hope, will stay in Arkansas to provide care.”
The Conway Regional Internal Medicine Residency program will encourage innovation while focusing on traditional topics of internal medicine including cardiology, pulmonology, nephrology, infectious disease, gastroenterology, hematology/oncology, rheumatology, endocrinology and geriatrics.
“Our team is excited about this new facet of Conway Regional. We are committed to equipping our Internal Medicine residents with experience and skills to be great clinicians. There is a need for Internal Medicine physicians in our state, and I believe our hospital is uniquely qualified to train young doctors on their path to independent practice,” Dr. Greg Kendrick, MD, Internal Medicine Residency program director, said.
Residents will learn to practice as effective members of the health care system through multi-disciplinary, team-based care within the inpatient and ambulatory settings. The program will be based at Conway Regional Medical Center with opportunities at CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock.
Five residents will have the opportunity to match with Conway Regional through the Residency Matching Program in March 2022 and will begin their first day of residency on July 1, 2022.
Accreditation for the Internal Medicine Residency program was received through a rigorous process under the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. This process included evaluations of the health system as well as program personnel, faculty, institutional safety and quality metrics, curriculum, the learning and working environment and more.
