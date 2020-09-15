Conway Regional announced Tuesday that the Medical Center has achieved Magnet designation as a reflection of its nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care.
Conway Regional is only the third hospital in Arkansas – and the first outside of Little Rock – to receive the recognition and honor.
The Magnet Recognition Program is a designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) that distinguishes organizations who meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.
Hospitals achieve Magnet Recognition for quality patient care and innovations in professional nursing practice, and it is considered the highest recognition for a hospital nursing department.
“Today, Conway Regional joins an esteemed group of hospitals known for nursing excellence,” Matt Troup, president and CEO of Conway Regional, said. “We have always known that our nursing program is the best of the best, and we are thrilled to receive this honor from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. To achieve this designation in the Year of Nurse is incredibly special for our team members, who work each day to provide the highest-quality, compassionate care.”
Only 8 percent of hospitals nationwide achieve Magnet Recognition status.
“Receiving this designation is a true testament to the excellence of Conway Regional nurses,” Angie Longing, Conway Regional chief nursing officer, said. “Our nurses are empowered to explore new ideas and best practices, and we partner with our patients and families to provide evidence-driven and exceptional care. Each day, Conway Regional nurses live our promise to be bold, to be exceptional and to answer the call.”
Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence. Research demonstrates that this recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as:
Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information.
Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates.
Higher job satisfaction among nurses.
Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.
Conway Regional achieved Magnet designation through a rigorous application process which began in April 2018.
The health system was surveyed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) in a comprehensive two-day site visit in July. Conway Regional team members were observed and assessed, and patients, family members and staff were encouraged to submit comments and feedback to the Magnet Recognition Program office.
