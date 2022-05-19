Conway Regional Health System has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.
This is the fifth consecutive year for Conway Regional to receive the highly sought designation.
The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.
Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the Oct. 3 issue of Modern Healthcare.
“After the many stressors placed on the healthcare workforce during the pandemic and the resulting Great Resignation, we know those employees are battling burnout, increased work volumes and their own physical and mental health challenges,” Modern Healthcare Publisher Fawn Lopez said. “The organizations that have focused significant resources and energy to support their staff throughout these especially challenging times deserve the loyalty of their teams and the recognition of the entire industry. At Modern Healthcare, we are honored to celebrate the Best Places to Work for demonstrating their commitment to their employees, and the communities they serve, with exemplary people care measures.”
Conway Regional President and CEO Matt Troup said: “It is an honor to receive this designation for the fifth consecutive year. We are blessed to have a bold team that is engaged, who take pride in their calling, and work in unity to provide exceptional care. It is a privilege to serve and accept this recognition on behalf of the team at Conway Regional.”
This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
“We have been able to foster an engagement level that translates to excellent service and high-quality care for our patients through listening to and caring for our physicians and staff. Our focus has been on developing a culture that nurtures a sense of family and engagement,” Richard Tyler, chief human resources officer at Conway Regional Health System, said. “We are very proud of our culture and this independent survey process is validation of the great work and incredible team we have at Conway Regional.”
Conway Regional also received a Best Place to Work award from Arkansas Business Publishing Group in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Conway Regional will find out its ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on Sept. 29 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown.
To learn more about or subscribe to Modern Healthcare, visit http://www. modernhealthcare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.