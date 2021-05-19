Conway Regional Health System has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This is the fourth consecutive year for Conway Regional to receive the highly sought designation.
The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the September 20 issue of Modern Healthcare.
“One year into the pandemic, we’ve seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times.”
“It is an honor to receive this designation for the fourth consecutive year, and it is a validation of our culture at Conway Regional,” said Matt Troup, President and CEO. “We are blessed to have a bold team that is engaged, who take pride in their calling, and work in unity to provide exceptional care. It is a privilege to serve and accept this recognition on behalf of the team at Conway Regional.”
This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
“Our focus has been on developing a culture that nurtures a sense of family and engagement,” said Richard Tyler, Chief Human Resources Officer at Conway Regional Health System. “We have been able to foster an engagement level that translates to excellent service and high-quality care for our patients through listening to and caring for our physicians and staff. We are very proud of our culture and this independent survey process is validation of the great work and incredible team we have at Conway Regional.”
Conway Regional also received a Best Place to Work award from Arkansas Business Publishing Group in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Conway Regional will learn its ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on September 16 at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago. Information on the award gala and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.
